American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

