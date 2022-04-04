American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

