American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

