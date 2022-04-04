American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a P/E ratio of 256.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

