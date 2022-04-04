Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,447,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

