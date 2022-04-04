Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.