Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $102.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.