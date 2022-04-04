Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 643,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,030. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.17. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.35.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

