Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $114,586.46 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,271.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,063.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,268.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,127.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

