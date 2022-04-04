Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 122,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

