Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $637,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.