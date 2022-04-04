Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $46.60 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

