Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $4,184,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.