Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

