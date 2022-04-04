Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

