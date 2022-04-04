Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.