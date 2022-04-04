Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $234.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

