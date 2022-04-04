Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,447,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,047,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.74% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 216.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 370.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.53 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

