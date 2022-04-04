Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,447,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,047,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.74% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVOP opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

