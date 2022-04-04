Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $159.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.