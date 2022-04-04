Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $40.69 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 245,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,690,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.