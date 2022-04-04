Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $37.89 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,156,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,894,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

