Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $39.03 Million in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,542,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,025,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.86% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

