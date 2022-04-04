Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 12,725,489 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,725,489 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,521,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Banco Bradesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 80.5% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 45,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

