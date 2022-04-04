Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,156,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 528,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 292,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

