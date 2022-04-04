Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.76. 80,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,841. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$39.80 and a 12 month high of C$48.89.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

