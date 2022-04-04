Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.78.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
