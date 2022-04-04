Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.