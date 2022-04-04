Alliance Global Partners Trims MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Target Price to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Alliance Global Partners to C$0.25 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE LABS remained flat at $C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

About MediPharm Labs (Get Rating)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.