Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 50,510 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. 1,642,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

