Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $195.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

