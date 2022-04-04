Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATI. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.37. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. American Trust acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,348,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.