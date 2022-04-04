Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.88. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.