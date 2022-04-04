Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALYA. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.