Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,643. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

