Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 247,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

