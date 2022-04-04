Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179,992 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

BABA stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

