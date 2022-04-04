Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE ALX opened at $260.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.58. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $246.15 and a twelve month high of $299.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

