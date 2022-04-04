Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of ALB opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 210.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.84. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 285.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

