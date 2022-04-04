Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.64 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Alaunos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
