Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €85.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. 69,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

