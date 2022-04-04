Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

