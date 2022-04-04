AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.68.

AIBRF stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

