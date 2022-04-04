Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.38. Agora shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 3,972 shares changing hands.
API has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of API. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Agora by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agora by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Agora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
