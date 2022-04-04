Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.26). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 182,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.