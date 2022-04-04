AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

AGCO stock opened at $144.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

