AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,630. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 14.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

