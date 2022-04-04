Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Trading Down 1.9%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $63.62. Approximately 5,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,296,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

