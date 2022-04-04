Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

