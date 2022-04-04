AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Lowered to $70.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. AerCap has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.