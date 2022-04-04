Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 231.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average of $361.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

